American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $13

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.86%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Quiet Platforms Partners with FourKites to Enable End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility for Retailers.

Quiet Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), today announced it has partnered with FourKites to provide enhanced supply chain visibility to all Quiet Platforms retail customers. Quiet Platforms’ nationwide, open-sharing network and technology platform enable retailers to manage their end-to-end logistics needs more efficiently, sustainably and cost-effectively.

The FourKites partnership will provide Quiet Platforms’ retail customers with full lifecycle visibility for inventory, assets and shipments moving through the connected network. Quiet Platforms will begin tracking shipments in mid-October, providing the end customers of the retailers in its network with unprecedented visibility into the status and movement of their purchases. Beginning in December, Quiet Platforms will expand access directly to retailers, enabling them to:.

Over the last 12 months, AEO stock dropped by -59.25%. The one-year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.8. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.03 billion, with 180.19 million shares outstanding and 175.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, AEO stock reached a trading volume of 5749941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $12.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AEO stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 22 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.13 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.51, while it was recorded at 10.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +36.51. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,912 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,724,004, which is approximately -13.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,343,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.91 million in AEO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $186.05 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -19.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 22,982,516 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 23,056,417 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 136,236,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,275,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,970,090 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 7,459,522 shares during the same period.