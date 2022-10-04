UiPath Inc. [PATH] Is Currently 0.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] gained 0.32% on the last trading session, reaching $12.61 price per share at the time. The company report on September 30, 2022 that UiPath Recognizes Global Winners of 2022 Partner Awards at FORWARD 5 Conference.

Global automation market leader celebrates automation visionaries across seven categories.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today at its global user conference, FORWARD 5, announced the winners of the UiPath 2022 Partner Awards. The awards celebrate partners that have demonstrated outstanding results helping organizations implement and scale automation to drive superior business outcomes, operational efficiencies, and customer service.

UiPath Inc. represents 546.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.91 billion with the latest information. PATH stock price has been found in the range of $12.41 to $13.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 9751277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $19.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $40 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

Trading performance analysis for PATH stock

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -23.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.85 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.93, while it was recorded at 12.86 for the last single week of trading, and 24.43 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 30.78%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $3,539 million, or 58.00% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 37,595,245, which is approximately 11.887% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,247,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.59 million in PATH stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $302.94 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 87,797,476 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 47,747,474 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 145,115,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 280,660,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,737,257 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,397,991 shares during the same period.