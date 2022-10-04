Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] is -75.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.10 during the day while it closed the day at $0.09. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces $1.3 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

via NewMediaWire – Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional accredited investors to sell in a registered direct offering (i) 13,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), and (ii) Series 1 common warrants (the “Series 1 Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 13,000,000 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $0.10 per share and associated warrant. The Series 1 Warrants will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $0.10 per share and will expire two and one-half years following the initial exercise date.

In a concurrent private placement, the Company has also agreed to issue to the investors: (i) Series 2 warrants (the “Series 2 Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 13,000,000 shares of Common Stock, and (ii) 13,000 shares of Series B Mirroring Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”). Each share of Series B Preferred Stock will have a stated value of $0.001 per share. The Series 2 Warrants will become exercisable six (6) months following the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.12 per share and will expire two and one-half years following the initial exercise date.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -17.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMBR stock has declined by -68.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.83% and lost -75.03% year-on date.

The market cap for TMBR stock reached $11.31 million, with 132.45 million shares outstanding and 128.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.47M shares, TMBR reached a trading volume of 16002290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMBR shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

TMBR stock trade performance evaluation

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.76. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.21 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1304, while it was recorded at 0.1092 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2704 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,172,767, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 239,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $12000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly 102.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 252,978 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,067,446 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 573,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,893,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,978 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 93,128 shares during the same period.