The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Revenue clocked in at $25.63 billion, down -5.40% YTD: What’s Next?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] price surged by 1.83 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Making Meals a Scary Good Time: Heinz® Tomato Blood Ketchup Returns for Halloween Season.

The creepy condiment is hitting shelves nationwide, looking to turn vampires into Tomato Blood eaters.

Today, Heinz® announces the return of Heinz Tomato Blood Ketchup, spooking grocery store shelves nationwide and making meals a scary good time. The tomato-gore-filled limited edition bottle features the delicious, thick & rich Heinz Ketchup fans know and love and returns just in time for Halloween.

A sum of 6704863 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.65M shares. The Kraft Heinz Company shares reached a high of $34.08 and dropped to a low of $33.36 until finishing in the latest session at $33.96.

The one-year KHC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.01. The average equity rating for KHC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $41.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 33.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

KHC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.35 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.70, while it was recorded at 33.49 for the last single week of trading, and 38.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kraft Heinz Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

KHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.84%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,030 million, or 76.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,553,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.68 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 4.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 592 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 65,378,684 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 18,985,266 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 741,022,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,386,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,165,151 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,342,845 shares during the same period.