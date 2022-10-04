Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] Revenue clocked in at $306.40 million, up 56.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE: MYOV] surged by $6.48 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $25.04 during the day while it closed the day at $24.44. The company report on October 2, 2022 that Myovant Sciences Special Committee of Board Confirms Receipt of Preliminary, Non-binding Proposal from Sumitovant Biopharma and Sumitomo Pharma to Acquire Remaining Shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) confirmed today that it has received a preliminary, non-binding proposal (the “Proposal”) from Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. (“Sumitovant”) and Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (collectively with Sumitovant, “Sumitomo”) to acquire the remaining shares of the Company that Sumitovant does not currently hold, for a price of $22.75 per share in cash. Sumitovant currently holds approximately 52% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The Company’s board of directors has formed a special committee of independent directors comprised of the members of the Audit Committee of the Company (the “Special Committee”) to evaluate and consider the Proposal and any alternatives thereto, with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors. The Special Committee, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, has carefully reviewed the Proposal and determined that it significantly undervalues the Company and, therefore, is not in the best interests of the Company or its minority shareholders. The Special Committee remains open to considering any improved proposal that reflects the full and fair value of the Company and is otherwise in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, and is prepared to engage further with Sumitomo regarding any such proposal.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock has also gained 47.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MYOV stock has inclined by 80.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 78.39% and gained 56.97% year-on date.

The market cap for MYOV stock reached $2.29 billion, with 95.39 million shares outstanding and 45.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 744.98K shares, MYOV reached a trading volume of 8243440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYOV shares is $20.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MYOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myovant Sciences Ltd. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.48.

MYOV stock trade performance evaluation

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.94. With this latest performance, MYOV shares gained by 38.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.54 for Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.09, while it was recorded at 19.06 for the last single week of trading, and 13.69 for the last 200 days.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.11 and a Gross Margin at +76.35. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.18.

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. [MYOV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $728 million, or 33.20% of MYOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYOV stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,416,368, which is approximately 10.979% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BELLEVUE GROUP AG, holding 5,919,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.68 million in MYOV stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $133.18 million in MYOV stock with ownership of nearly -2.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Myovant Sciences Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. [NYSE:MYOV] by around 3,207,604 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,572,698 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 22,001,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,782,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYOV stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 931,799 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,141,791 shares during the same period.