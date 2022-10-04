Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Viasat Inc. [VSAT] – find out why.

Viasat Inc. [NASDAQ: VSAT] surged by $8.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $44.77 during the day while it closed the day at $38.37. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Viasat to Sell Its Link 16 Tactical Data Links Business to L3Harris Technologies for $1.96 Billion.

Represents approximately 35% of Government Systems segment revenue.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Link 16 Tactical Data Links (TDL) business to L3Harris Technologies for $1.96 billion, subject to customary transaction adjustments in accordance with the agreement. The sale is expected to result in cash proceeds to Viasat of approximately $1.8 billion net after estimated taxes, fees, and other expenses.

Viasat Inc. stock has also gained 32.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VSAT stock has inclined by 36.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.47% and lost -13.85% year-on date.

The market cap for VSAT stock reached $2.96 billion, with 74.86 million shares outstanding and 72.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 399.28K shares, VSAT reached a trading volume of 6824328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viasat Inc. [VSAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSAT shares is $53.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Viasat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $70 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Viasat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on VSAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viasat Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

VSAT stock trade performance evaluation

Viasat Inc. [VSAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.08. With this latest performance, VSAT shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.96 for Viasat Inc. [VSAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.37, while it was recorded at 31.85 for the last single week of trading, and 39.64 for the last 200 days.

Viasat Inc. [VSAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viasat Inc. [VSAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.56 and a Gross Margin at +29.37. Viasat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.26.

Viasat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viasat Inc. [VSAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viasat Inc. go to 24.60%.

Viasat Inc. [VSAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,364 million, or 84.50% of VSAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSAT stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 16,288,959, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,659,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.53 million in VSAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $246.5 million in VSAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viasat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Viasat Inc. [NASDAQ:VSAT] by around 2,334,401 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 1,823,991 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 57,441,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,599,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSAT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 536,659 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,053,523 shares during the same period.