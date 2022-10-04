Market Analysts see T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] falling to $2.40. Time to buy?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] loss -3.89% on the last trading session, reaching $0.11 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2022 that T2 Biosystems Announces BARDA Exercise of Contract Option 3 Valued at $3.7 Million.

Advances U.S. Clinical Trials and FDA Submission for T2Resistance and T2Biothreat Panels.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, announced today that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is providing an additional $3.7 million in funding for the multiple-year cost-share contract between BARDA and T2 Biosystems. The total potential BARDA funding if all contract options are exercised is $62.0 million, reflecting a reduction in the scope of work under contract option 3.

T2 Biosystems Inc. represents 352.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.85 million with the latest information. TTOO stock price has been found in the range of $0.1049 to $0.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.22M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 6205772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for TTOO stock

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.93. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1250, while it was recorded at 0.1070 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2943 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.16 and a Gross Margin at +26.21. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -175.50.

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.50% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,088,832, which is approximately 80.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,566,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in TTOO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly -2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 4,864,552 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,059,615 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 13,109,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,033,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 215,626 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 315,610 shares during the same period.