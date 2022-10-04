KeyCorp [KEY] Is Currently 2.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] gained 2.81% on the last trading session, reaching $16.47 price per share at the time. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Local Business Dotz Allergy Friendly Baked Goods Wins KeyBank’s Key4Women, TheWMarketplace, UW and UWT Women-Owned Business Pitch Contest.

KeyBank’s Key4Women program, TheWMarketplace, University of Washington Foster School of Business, and University of Washington Tacoma Milgard School of Business announced that local business, Dotz Allergy Friendly Baked Goods, is the winner of a business pitch contest for women-owned businesses (WOBs) located in Seattle and Greater Puget Sound. The event was held September 15th at UW Foster School of Business in Seattle.

Owner A Kouture won the grand prize of $20,000, which will go toward growing Dotz, in Tacoma, WA. Dotz Allergy Friendly Baked Goods is a manufacturer of allergy-friendly delicious treats for people with food sensitivities, medically modified diets, and overall health.

KeyCorp represents 932.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.37 billion with the latest information. KEY stock price has been found in the range of $15.985 to $16.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.67M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 12245096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $21.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $26 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on KEY stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.80.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.98, while it was recorded at 16.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.77 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 0.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $12,970 million, or 86.00% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,202,955, which is approximately -2.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 83,176,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.36 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -1.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

421 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 70,758,647 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 52,170,482 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 664,591,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 787,520,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,009,555 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 6,024,456 shares during the same period.