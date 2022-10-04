Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] moved down -0.10: Why It’s Important

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] price plunged by -0.10 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 12:50 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A sum of 8647022 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.88M shares. Johnson & Johnson shares reached a high of $164.38 and dropped to a low of $161.70 until finishing in the latest session at $163.20.

The one-year JNJ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.68. The average equity rating for JNJ stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $186.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on JNJ stock. On March 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JNJ shares from 180 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 50.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

JNJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.14, while it was recorded at 164.48 for the last single week of trading, and 172.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JNJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.07%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $298,755 million, or 70.70% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 242,525,220, which is approximately 1.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 205,404,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.52 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.02 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -0.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,725 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 77,415,802 shares. Additionally, 1,626 investors decreased positions by around 63,894,673 shares, while 382 investors held positions by with 1,689,298,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,830,608,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,319,984 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,550,619 shares during the same period.