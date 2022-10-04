For Starbucks Corporation [SBUX], Analyst sees a rise to $91. What next?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] traded at a high on 10/03/22, posting a 1.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $85.62. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Starbucks Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Commemorates Twelfth Consecutive Annual Increase.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.49 to $0.53 per share. This increase will be effective with the dividend payment to be distributed on November 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2022, and raises the company’s annual dividend rate to $2.12 per share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6733030 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Starbucks Corporation stands at 3.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.88%.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $100.93 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 6733030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $96.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $103 to $91, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 125.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.44, while it was recorded at 85.57 for the last single week of trading, and 86.90 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.45.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 26.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.44. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 6.83%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $68,091 million, or 71.00% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,365,641, which is approximately 0.938% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,915,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.33 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.81 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -3.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,035 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 93,982,640 shares. Additionally, 1,128 investors decreased positions by around 87,425,438 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 613,860,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 795,268,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,932,971 shares, while 218 institutional investors sold positions of 23,234,093 shares during the same period.