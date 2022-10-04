FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] fell -66.67% so far this year. What now?

FedNat Holding Company [NASDAQ: FNHC] jumped around 0.35 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.47 at the close of the session, up 308.70%. The company report on August 19, 2022 that FedNat Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, today announced that on August 17, 2022, it received notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Company has a period of 60 days from the Notice date to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Company has advised Nasdaq that it anticipates filing the Form 10-Q within such 60-day period. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market.

FedNat Holding Company stock is now -66.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FNHC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.69 and lowest of $0.2611 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.89, which means current price is +394.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 266.98K shares, FNHC reached a trading volume of 147178237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for FedNat Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2016, representing the official price target for FedNat Holding Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedNat Holding Company is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59.

How has FNHC stock performed recently?

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 113.54. With this latest performance, FNHC shares gained by 57.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3294, while it was recorded at 0.2191 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7728 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedNat Holding Company go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 26.20% of FNHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNHC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 691,670, which is approximately 17.539% of the company’s market cap and around 19.60% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 459,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in FNHC stocks shares; and RBF CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in FNHC stock with ownership of nearly -36.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in FedNat Holding Company [NASDAQ:FNHC] by around 271,788 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,077,418 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,215,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,564,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNHC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,169 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 385,481 shares during the same period.