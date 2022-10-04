Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] moved up 13.74: Why It’s Important

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] closed the trading session at $3.89 on 10/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.54, while the highest price level was $3.98. The company report on September 19, 2022 that Coeur Announces Agreement to Sell Southern Nevada Holdings for Upfront Cash Consideration of $150 million.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (“AngloGold”) (NYSE: AU) to sell its Crown and Sterling (“Crown Sterling”) holdings for closing cash consideration of $150 million and deferred cash consideration of $50 million to be paid upon Crown Sterling attaining a total resource of at least 3.5 million gold ounces.

The Crown Sterling holdings comprise approximately 35,500 net acres and are located adjacent to AngloGold’s existing gold projects in Beatty County, Nevada. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.82 percent and weekly performance of 44.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 10676814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

CDE stock trade performance evaluation

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.07. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 48.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.03, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.07 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $696 million, or 73.20% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,821,281, which is approximately 12.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,707,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.0 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $96.9 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 9.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 18,576,943 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 27,657,393 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 132,619,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,853,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,389,887 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,470,240 shares during the same period.