Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell -65.06% so far this year. What now?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] traded at a low on 09/30/22, posting a -23.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.03. The company report on September 30, 2022 that CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC PROVIDES THIRD QUARTER 2022 BUSINESS UPDATE.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) provides third quarter 2022 business update.

U.S. GAAP net loss of $770 million and adjusted net loss of $688 million for the third quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 236471160 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival Corporation & plc stands at 9.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.34%.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $11.22 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 53.03M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 236471160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.45. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -25.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.54 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 8.83 for the last single week of trading, and 15.11 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $3,554 million, or 46.70% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,435,982, which is approximately 1.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,464,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $361.79 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $357.34 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 45,919,734 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 56,536,349 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 403,098,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,554,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,574,559 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 11,490,084 shares during the same period.