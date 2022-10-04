Atlantic Equities slashes price target on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] – find out why.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.20% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.25%. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Upstart Wins NAFCU Services Innovation Award for Its AI Lending Platform.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced that it was awarded a National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) Services 2022 Innovation Award for its AI Lending Platform.

“Congratulations to Upstart for winning a 2022 Innovation Award! Just as importantly, I want to thank them for their ongoing ingenuity and cutting-edge product development focused on credit unions,” said Randy Salser, President, NAFCU Services. “Consumer expectations are higher than ever for fast, convenient, engaging experiences when they borrow, spend, or save their money. These Innovation Awards showcase what the leading companies are doing to help credit unions meet those demands. We take pride in knowing that our vetted partners, including great companies like Upstart, are always working to make our industry stronger.”.

Over the last 12 months, UPST stock dropped by -93.13%. The one-year Upstart Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.51. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.69 billion, with 83.83 million shares outstanding and 69.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.32M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 5706427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $26.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $40 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 88 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.62.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -20.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.75 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.27, while it was recorded at 21.21 for the last single week of trading, and 70.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

UPST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $761 million, or 46.80% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,058,614, which is approximately 4.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,231,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.91 million in UPST stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $82.09 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -44.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 9,044,737 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 11,890,248 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 16,098,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,033,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,832,890 shares, while 181 institutional investors sold positions of 3,516,141 shares during the same period.