Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] is -45.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] loss -2.00% or -0.35 points to close at $17.16 with a heavy trading volume of 14398051 shares.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared the third quarter common stock dividend and has unanimously approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-4.

It opened the trading session at $17.63, the shares rose to $17.86 and dropped to $17.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NLY points out that the company has recorded -39.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.18M shares, NLY reached to a volume of 14398051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $25.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8.75 to $7.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

Trading performance analysis for NLY stock

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.07. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -33.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 16.73 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.33, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 27.24 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

There are presently around $3,256 million, or 44.20% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,955,389, which is approximately 8.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,780,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $562.52 million in NLY stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $193.26 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 11.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

416 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 37,539,400 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 6,563,457 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 145,614,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,717,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,522,882 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,841,110 shares during the same period.