why Ford Motor Company [F] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.75

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.02%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that Ford Announces Leadership Changes to Strengthen Product Creation and Transform Global Supply Chain Management.

Doug Field takes on expanded role as chief advanced product development and technology officer as Ford Model e scales electric and digitally enabled vehicles.

Jim Baumbick named vice president, product development operations, cycle planning and internal combustion engine programs; he will oversee all product development for Ford Blue.

Over the last 12 months, F stock dropped by -20.90%. The one-year Ford Motor Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.89. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.11 billion, with 4.02 billion shares outstanding and 3.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 67.37M shares, F stock reached a trading volume of 71429898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on F stock. On May 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for F shares from 24 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 9.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.02. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -26.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.98 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.62, while it was recorded at 11.75 for the last single week of trading, and 15.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.33%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,186 million, or 52.80% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 327,862,037, which is approximately 0.776% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 268,107,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.89 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -3.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 906 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 143,530,751 shares. Additionally, 674 investors decreased positions by around 140,586,559 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 1,786,019,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,070,136,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,606,817 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 16,926,090 shares during the same period.