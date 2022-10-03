why Exelon Corporation [EXC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.28

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.23 during the day while it closed the day at $37.46. The company report on September 29, 2022 that ComEd Toolkit Helps Customers Navigate Purchasing an Electric Vehicle.

Resource is a one-stop-shop for navigating EV market options, available incentives, rate plans, and charging needs.

Because navigating the emergent electric vehicle (EV) market can be intimidating, ComEd has created a one-stop-shop for those considering an EV purchase. The ComEd EV Toolkit provides information on savings, benefits and incentives for the purchase of EVs, along with an overview of EV brands and models, rate options, EV chargers and a public charging station locator. The EV Toolkit empowers customers by providing the latest information and resources to help those considering an EV more easily make the transition.

Exelon Corporation stock has also loss -10.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXC stock has declined by -18.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.35% and lost -9.05% year-on date.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $37.50 billion, with 993.45 million shares outstanding and 990.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 9565649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $49.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EXC stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 55 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.10. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.52 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.25, while it was recorded at 39.12 for the last single week of trading, and 44.22 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,386 million, or 83.80% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 90,296,113, which is approximately -3.126% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 87,994,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.88 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -0.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 514 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 52,189,091 shares. Additionally, 398 investors decreased positions by around 46,920,558 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 712,040,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 811,150,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,176,119 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 8,831,767 shares during the same period.