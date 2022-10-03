why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $81.44

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $72.11 during the day while it closed the day at $71.09. The company report on September 26, 2022 that From Patient to Physician: Trading Places.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Bristol Myers Squibb Company:

At Bristol Myers Squibb, Global Patient Week stands as a pinnacle of our year-round vision to transform patients’ lives through science, bringing together our more than 32,000 employees around the world to celebrate the individuals we work each day to serve. This year, in collaboration with the patient advocacy groups we partner with, we asked a few of our Leadership Team members to share their perspectives on how the work their teams are leading impacts lives around the world.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock has also gained 0.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BMY stock has declined by -7.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.66% and gained 14.02% year-on date.

The market cap for BMY stock reached $153.12 billion, with 2.14 billion shares outstanding and 2.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.75M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 11244123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $81.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BMY stock trade performance evaluation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.91, while it was recorded at 71.07 for the last single week of trading, and 71.35 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.57 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 4.65%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $117,810 million, or 79.70% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 196,828,094, which is approximately -0.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 170,645,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.13 billion in BMY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $6.95 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 4.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,112 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 117,804,466 shares. Additionally, 1,161 investors decreased positions by around 89,988,689 shares, while 351 investors held positions by with 1,449,408,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,657,201,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,185,196 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 8,215,838 shares during the same period.