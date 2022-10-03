Wedbush lifts AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] loss -1.83% on the last trading session, reaching $6.97 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Vampires, Mummies and Madmen…Fathom Events’ Fright Fest is Back Bringing Classic Horror Films to the Big Screen.

Tickets are on sale NOW for these frightening favorites, haunting theaters this October.

Films that have been created to both horrify and haunt us have created some of the most iconic and seminal characters in American literature, entertainment, and pop culture.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. represents 516.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.67 billion with the latest information. AMC stock price has been found in the range of $6.82 to $7.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 59.48M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 16339256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $3.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.77. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -23.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.21 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.25, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 16.33 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $1,002 million, or 28.40% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,588,003, which is approximately 0.435% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,883,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.41 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $71.53 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -23.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 17,606,792 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 52,174,266 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 74,008,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,789,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,454,662 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,453,965 shares during the same period.