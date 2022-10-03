Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.04% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.16%. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Opens Shareholder Q&A Platform Ahead of NYC Investor Event.

All NCLH Shareholders, Retail or Institutional, are Invited to Submit Questions for Management.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced today its new shareholder Q&A and engagement platform is now open for questions ahead of its investor & analyst event being held on Thursday, October 6th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Starting today, all NCLH shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Investor Event Q&A link. The Q&A platform will remain open until October 4, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, NCLH stock dropped by -57.47%. The one-year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.43. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.84 billion, with 419.11 million shares outstanding and 418.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.86M shares, NCLH stock reached a trading volume of 52862166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $19.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.16. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.15 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.52, while it was recorded at 13.44 for the last single week of trading, and 17.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,805 million, or 59.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,851,028, which is approximately 1.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 33,884,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.93 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $264.64 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 5.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 39,377,732 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 24,983,913 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 182,595,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,957,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,638,924 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 7,847,719 shares during the same period.