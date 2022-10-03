Wall Street Analyst Initiated Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] closed the trading session at $11.98 on 09/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.97, while the highest price level was $12.32. The company report on September 29, 2022 that French Healthcare Software Provider, Maincare, Selects HPE GreenLake to Accelerate Deployment of Secure Health Cloud Services.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

France’s leading healthcare provider chooses HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform for its Certified Cloud Offering.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that leading French healthcare software provider, Maincare has adopted the HPE GreenLake to power its highly secure cloud offering, Maincare Hosting Services. Maincare will use HPE Synergy, HPE’s software-defined composable infrastructure, in an as-a-service model, to provide an easy-to-manage platform that responds to growing business demands for healthcare-certified, secure cloud services.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.03 percent and weekly performance of -1.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.01M shares, HPE reached to a volume of 13863770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $16.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $18 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $16, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on HPE stock. On April 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPE shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HPE stock trade performance evaluation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -11.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.33 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.69, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading, and 15.18 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.88 and a Gross Margin at +32.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 6.72%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,783 million, or 86.00% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 155,918,086, which is approximately 2.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,232,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in HPE stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.24 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -0.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 56,599,976 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 58,550,320 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 951,915,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,067,066,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,732,467 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 12,308,571 shares during the same period.