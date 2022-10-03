Visa Inc. [V] Revenue clocked in at $28.08 billion, down -18.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] price plunged by -1.34 percent to reach at -$2.41. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Uber and Visa Provide $1 Million in Grants and Resources to Support Small Businesses.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Visa (NYSE:V) today announced the recipients of Grants for Growth, a program that provided $1 million in grant funding to small businesses in 10 U.S. cities that are currently active on Uber Eats. The program was administered by Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). Focused on restaurant recovery and entrepreneurship, the program was created earlier this year as a way to support merchants when they need it most, particularly as they recover from the pandemic.

Through Grants for Growth, 100 merchants received grants of $10,000, which can be used toward immediate needs such as payroll, paying outstanding debt to vendors, upgrading payment technology infrastructure, and other immediate operational costs. In addition to financial support, selected merchants received disaster recovery and resiliency guides from Uber and LISC.

A sum of 9464381 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.08M shares. Visa Inc. shares reached a high of $182.92 and dropped to a low of $177.595 until finishing in the latest session at $177.65.

The one-year V stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.55. The average equity rating for V stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $259.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $239, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on V stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for V shares from 304 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 28.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc. [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.86 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.72, while it was recorded at 179.07 for the last single week of trading, and 209.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc. Fundamentals:

Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

V Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 18.93%.

Visa Inc. [V] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $276,073 million, or 97.90% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,324,365, which is approximately 0.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,167,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.06 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.57 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -3.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,511 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 64,190,231 shares. Additionally, 1,500 investors decreased positions by around 57,315,406 shares, while 361 investors held positions by with 1,432,521,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,554,027,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,678,452 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 7,185,225 shares during the same period.