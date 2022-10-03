U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock Resumed by Wedbush analyst, price target now $47

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] loss -1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $40.32 price per share at the time. The company report on September 26, 2022 that U.S. Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will release its third quarter 2022 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 14, 2022. At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The live conference call will be available online or by telephone.

U.S. Bancorp represents 1.49 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.52 billion with the latest information. USB stock price has been found in the range of $40.27 to $41.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.72M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 9446199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $54.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $56, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on USB stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for USB shares from 66 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.49 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.22, while it was recorded at 40.90 for the last single week of trading, and 51.47 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 4.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $45,486 million, or 77.00% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 119,805,135, which is approximately -5.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 113,680,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.01 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

821 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 62,089,467 shares. Additionally, 711 investors decreased positions by around 55,227,589 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 1,010,800,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,128,118,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,363,663 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 1,824,085 shares during the same period.