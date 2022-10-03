The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Is Currently -1.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.55%. The company report on September 29, 2022 that The Trade Desk to Webcast Investor Day in New York on October 4.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, is hosting an investor day on October 4, 2022 at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City. Key members of The Trade Desk’s leadership team will host a series of presentations beginning at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

The event, along with supporting materials, can be accessed live or via an archived replay through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Space for the event is limited and, therefore, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. Please contact Investor Relations with any questions at ir@thetradedesk.com.

Over the last 12 months, TTD stock dropped by -15.01%. The one-year The Trade Desk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.97. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.69 billion, with 486.31 million shares outstanding and 439.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, TTD stock reached a trading volume of 10166018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $76.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $50 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on TTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 61.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.28, while it was recorded at 60.06 for the last single week of trading, and 63.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Trade Desk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.48. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.35.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TTD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 16.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,742 million, or 77.70% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 47,068,749, which is approximately -9.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,690,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.29 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly -0.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 25,750,559 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 18,830,893 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 285,830,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,411,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,982,699 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 1,457,997 shares during the same period.