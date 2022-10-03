The Coca-Cola Company [KO] moved down -0.97: Why It’s Important

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] loss -0.97% on the last trading session, reaching $56.02 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2022 that The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

The Coca-Cola Company today announced it will release third quarter 2022 financial results Oct. 25 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company invites investors to join a webcast at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the call on the company’s website.

The Coca-Cola Company represents 4.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $244.64 billion with the latest information. KO stock price has been found in the range of $56.00 to $57.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.75M shares, KO reached a trading volume of 16110782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $69.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $68, while UBS kept a Buy rating on KO stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KO shares from 65 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 87.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for KO stock

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.43 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.02, while it was recorded at 56.76 for the last single week of trading, and 61.89 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.62 and a Gross Margin at +59.95. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.76.

The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 5.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

There are presently around $169,269 million, or 71.40% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 359,394,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.13 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.8 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly 7.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,319 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 154,227,892 shares. Additionally, 1,167 investors decreased positions by around 125,610,565 shares, while 369 investors held positions by with 2,741,740,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,021,579,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,798,099 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 23,323,811 shares during the same period.