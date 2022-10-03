Susquehanna slashes price target on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] – find out why.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] loss -2.97% or -2.63 points to close at $86.07 with a heavy trading volume of 10545657 shares. The company report on September 19, 2022 that PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has granted equity awards on September 15, 2022, under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to new employees who joined PayPal. The grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company’s investor relations website at: https://investor.pypl.com/news-and-events/news/.

It opened the trading session at $87.95, the shares rose to $89.52 and dropped to $85.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PYPL points out that the company has recorded -25.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.63M shares, PYPL reached to a volume of 10545657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $120.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $94 to $114, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PYPL shares from 85 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 3.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.72, while it was recorded at 87.18 for the last single week of trading, and 107.89 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 12.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $71,138 million, or 74.20% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,828,323, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,191,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.56 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.8 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -3.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 959 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 93,885,645 shares. Additionally, 1,300 investors decreased positions by around 104,270,258 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 628,358,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 826,514,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,199,198 shares, while 402 institutional investors sold positions of 11,307,773 shares during the same period.