Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Is Currently -1.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] traded at a low on 09/30/22, posting a -1.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.71. The company report on September 30, 2022 that SiriusXM to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) will release its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, November 1, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by SiriusXM’s Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Witz, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sean Sullivan.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at siriusxm.com/investorrelations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13049308 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at 2.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.03%.

The market cap for SIRI stock reached $22.51 billion, with 3.93 billion shares outstanding and 663.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.90M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 13049308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on SIRI stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 97.02.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.42 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.28, while it was recorded at 5.81 for the last single week of trading, and 6.27 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 6.29%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $2,436 million, or 11.30% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,832,556, which is approximately 25.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,214,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.24 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $146.36 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -9.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

265 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 42,525,907 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 68,647,723 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 315,469,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,642,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,031,478 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 16,098,483 shares during the same period.