Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is -25.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $21.01 at the close of the session, down -0.14%. The company report on September 23, 2022 that Plug 1MW Electrolyzer Commissioned at World’s First Floating Offshore Green Hydrogen Production Site.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Plug 1MW Electrolyzer Commissioned at World’s First Floating Offshore Green Hydrogen Production Site.

World’s first site for the production of hydrogen at seafrom offshore wind power relying on Plug’s leading electrolyzer technology.

Plug Power Inc. stock is now -25.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLUG Stock saw the intraday high of $21.91 and lowest of $20.7736 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.50, which means current price is +65.43% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.53M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 12989777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $37.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13.

How has PLUG stock performed recently?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.16. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -25.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.54, while it was recorded at 21.62 for the last single week of trading, and 22.91 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.41 and a Gross Margin at -30.72. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22.

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Insider trade positions for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $6,368 million, or 55.80% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,177,908, which is approximately 13.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,291,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $450.42 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -4.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 34,970,672 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 30,688,524 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 237,436,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,095,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,253,394 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 8,387,722 shares during the same period.