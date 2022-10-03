PG&E Corporation [PCG] Revenue clocked in at $21.63 billion, up 2.97% YTD: What’s Next?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] price surged by 0.97 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on September 29, 2022 that PG&E Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its third quarter 2022 results. The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast. The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website.

A sum of 352670044 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.30M shares. PG&E Corporation shares reached a high of $12.58 and dropped to a low of $12.13 until finishing in the latest session at $12.50.

The one-year PCG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.79. The average equity rating for PCG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $16.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15.50, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

PCG Stock Performance Analysis:

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.12, while it was recorded at 12.55 for the last single week of trading, and 11.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PG&E Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PCG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 4.59%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,933 million, or 65.90% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 194,321,169, which is approximately 38.59% of the company’s market cap and around 15.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 189,650,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in PCG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.33 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 7.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 205,431,024 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 117,595,243 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 1,271,628,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,594,654,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,762,213 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,153,246 shares during the same period.