Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Is Currently -0.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] slipped around -0.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $43.76 at the close of the session, down -0.91%. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Application to U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent Vaccine Booster in Children 5 Through 11 Years of Age.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced they have completed a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of a 10-µg booster dose of the companies’ Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years of age. The request for Emergency Use Authorization of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine in this age group is supported by safety and immunogenicity data from the companies’ bivalent Omicron BA.1-adapted vaccine, non-clinical and manufacturing data from the companies’ 10-µg bivalent Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted vaccine, and pre-clinical data from the companies’ Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted vaccine in their decision. An application to extend the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine marketing authorization to include children ages 5 through 11 years will be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the coming days.

Pfizer Inc. stock is now -25.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFE Stock saw the intraday high of $44.605 and lowest of $43.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.71, which means current price is +0.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.80M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 22903637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $56.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PFE stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 44 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.65, while it was recorded at 44.05 for the last single week of trading, and 50.98 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 5.40%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $169,529 million, or 70.40% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 488,445,127, which is approximately 1.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 435,152,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.04 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.57 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,522 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 211,472,017 shares. Additionally, 1,392 investors decreased positions by around 113,786,795 shares, while 357 investors held positions by with 3,548,800,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,874,059,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,931,600 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 18,282,142 shares during the same period.