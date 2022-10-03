Odeon slashes price target on Citigroup Inc. [C] – find out why.

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] loss -1.70% or -0.72 points to close at $41.67 with a heavy trading volume of 22192330 shares. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co., Ltd.’s GDR Program.

Continued Participation in China-Swiss Stock Connect GDR Programs.

Citi’s Issuer Services business, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed by Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co., Ltd. (“Joincare”) – an innovative and scientific research-oriented pharmaceutical group engaged in the research and development, production and distribution of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products – to act as Depositary Bank for its Global Depositary Receipt (“GDR”) program.

It opened the trading session at $42.39, the shares rose to $42.97 and dropped to $41.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for C points out that the company has recorded -21.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.37M shares, C reached to a volume of 22192330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $61.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on C stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for C shares from 79 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 494.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 3.21.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -14.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.74 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.79, while it was recorded at 42.61 for the last single week of trading, and 54.07 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -11.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $58,315 million, or 74.00% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,361,727, which is approximately -2.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,806,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.78 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.58 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -8.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 827 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 74,186,732 shares. Additionally, 827 investors decreased positions by around 118,127,766 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 1,207,129,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,399,444,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,017,466 shares, while 192 institutional investors sold positions of 7,365,004 shares during the same period.