Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell -59.66% so far this year. What now?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] price plunged by -0.54 percent to reach at -$0.73. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Climate Talks – Episode 03: Waste Not.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Meta:

What if everything you bought-from your phone to your clothes to your dining room table-was made to be infinitely repaired and remade? Circularity is the essence of nature: resources like water and energy are passed from one organism to the next. It is a process which generates no “waste,” because everything is (re)used. So what if our systems for making things mimicked nature’s systems? We’re joined by designer Korina Emmerich and writer Emily Stochl to discuss the climate impact of the fashion industry, the changes we must make to support a more sustainable future-and how we can while still having fun expressing ourselves through fashion. Together, we’ll explore how to make the ways that we shop and live, a little more circular.

A sum of 33098444 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 27.74M shares. Meta Platforms Inc. shares reached a high of $140.99 and dropped to a low of $135.50 until finishing in the latest session at $135.68.

The one-year META stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.51. The average equity rating for META stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $224.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Market Perform rating on META stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for META shares from 300 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 5.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 10.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

META Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.54 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.21, while it was recorded at 136.89 for the last single week of trading, and 209.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Platforms Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

META Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 4.90%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $228,907 million, or 75.80% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,403,765, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,566,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.56 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $15.71 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -5.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,469 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 90,296,616 shares. Additionally, 1,661 investors decreased positions by around 124,337,359 shares, while 268 investors held positions by with 1,472,476,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,687,110,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,158,377 shares, while 326 institutional investors sold positions of 11,672,015 shares during the same period.