Market cap of Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] reaches 162.28B – now what?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] traded at a low on 09/30/22, posting a -1.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.97. The company report on October 1, 2022 that Verizon deploys additional 5G Ultra Wideband to help with Hurricane Ian recovery.

In the wake of the most destructive hurricane to hit the Southwestern coast of Florida in decades, Verizon’s engineers are responding quickly to community needs by deploying additional 5G Ultra Wideband technology to critical cell sites in Lee and Charlotte counties this morning to provide greater capacity for first responders, public safety officials and residents connecting to loved ones and critical resources.

“We know being able to connect with the people and resources you need in the aftermath of a storm like this is essential,” said Kyle Malady, EVP and President, Global Networks and Technology. “5G Ultra Wideband provides much greater capacity and will be highly beneficial in supporting recovery efforts in the hardest hit parts of Southwestern Florida.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23484033 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verizon Communications Inc. stands at 1.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.97%.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $162.28 billion, with 4.20 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.29M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 23484033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $51.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 39.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.51 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.87, while it was recorded at 38.76 for the last single week of trading, and 49.50 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.92 and a Gross Margin at +45.73. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.46.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 3.35%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $101,500 million, or 65.00% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 345,733,122, which is approximately 4.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 316,099,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.0 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.22 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly -2.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,584 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 188,656,415 shares. Additionally, 1,302 investors decreased positions by around 144,739,907 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 2,339,778,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,673,174,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,271,212 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 16,920,281 shares during the same period.