Market cap of SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] reaches 21.20M – now what?

SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ: SOBR] gained 38.86% or 0.75 points to close at $2.68 with a heavy trading volume of 27428867 shares. The company report on September 30, 2022 that SOBR Safe, Inc. Announces Closing of $6 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market.

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (the “Company” or “SOBRsafe”), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today closed its previously announced private placement pursuant to a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other expenses payable by the Company.

In connection with the private placement, the Company issued 1,925,677 units and 2,128,378 pre-funded units at a purchase price of $1.48 per unit priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The pre-funded units were sold at the same price less the pre-funded warrant exercise price of $0.001. Each unit and pre-funded unit consist of one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and one non-tradable warrant exercisable for one common stock at a price of $1.35. The warrants have a term of seven years from the issuance date.

It opened the trading session at $2.08, the shares rose to $3.16 and dropped to $2.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOBR points out that the company has recorded -66.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -235.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, SOBR reached to a volume of 27428867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOBR Safe Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7066.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for SOBR stock

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.90. With this latest performance, SOBR shares gained by 139.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.51 for SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.26, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -591.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -192.06.

SOBR Safe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.10% of SOBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOBR stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 166,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 33,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90000.0 in SOBR stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $75000.0 in SOBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ:SOBR] by around 231,543 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOBR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,543 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.