Market cap of NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] reaches 157.12B – now what?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] plunged by -$1.56 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $80.60 during the day while it closed the day at $78.41. The company report on September 28, 2022 that NextEra Energy Resources and Portland General Electric celebrate first-in-the-nation combined clean energy facilities.

The first utility-scale facilities to co-locate wind, solar and battery storage makes the clean energy future a reality in Oregon.

NextEra Energy Inc. stock has also loss -4.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEE stock has declined by -2.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.44% and lost -16.01% year-on date.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $157.12 billion, with 1.97 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 12836199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $97.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 27.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NEE stock trade performance evaluation

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.76 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.32, while it was recorded at 80.60 for the last single week of trading, and 81.08 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.36%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $122,420 million, or 80.70% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,382,622, which is approximately 1.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,372,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.48 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.88 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 4.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,131 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 91,273,747 shares. Additionally, 998 investors decreased positions by around 66,570,580 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 1,403,438,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,561,282,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,963,709 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 4,239,638 shares during the same period.