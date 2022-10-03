Market cap of Ainos Inc. [AIMD] reaches 26.89M – now what?

Ainos Inc. [NASDAQ: AIMD] jumped around 0.51 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.89 at the close of the session, up 36.96%. The company report on September 30, 2022 that Ainos Announces Positive Results from Additional Preclinical Study of Its Low-dose Oral Interferon Formulation Against New Variant Virus – Omicron.

VELDONA® formulation showed significant stabilization of physical condition and complete recovery from lung inflammation throughout the course of treatment period.

By upregulation of immunomodulatory, Ainos’ VELDONA® formulation demonstrates efficacy against new variant virus based on clinical symptoms and lung inflammation.

Compared to the average trading volume of 53.63K shares, AIMD reached a trading volume of 35005020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ainos Inc. [AIMD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ainos Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has AIMD stock performed recently?

Ainos Inc. [AIMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.45. With this latest performance, AIMD shares dropped by -5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.45 for Ainos Inc. [AIMD]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.5420 for the last single week of trading.

Ainos Inc. [AIMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ainos Inc. [AIMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -650.47 and a Gross Margin at -272.69. Ainos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -654.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.93.

Ainos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.