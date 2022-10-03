Market Analysts see Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gaining to $72. Time to buy?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] traded at a low on 09/30/22, posting a -0.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $61.07. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Oracle and Teléfonos de México Partner to Offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services in Mexico.

Strategic alliance will enable organizations to take advantage of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s enterprise-grade performance and security, and powerful data, analytics, and multicloud capabilities.

TELMEX-Triara’s close to 800,000 square foot data center will provide the availability, redundancy, scalability, and operational continuity needed to host a second planned Oracle Cloud Region in Mexico.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9777200 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oracle Corporation stands at 2.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.58%.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $165.54 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.44M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 9777200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $89.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 85.16.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.39. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -17.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.12 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.71, while it was recorded at 62.28 for the last single week of trading, and 76.77 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.13%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $68,750 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,081,320, which is approximately 1.076% of the company’s market cap and around 42.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,924,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.02 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.82 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -4.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 922 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 71,207,968 shares. Additionally, 1,053 investors decreased positions by around 71,077,431 shares, while 367 investors held positions by with 983,470,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,125,756,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,172,172 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 8,893,526 shares during the same period.