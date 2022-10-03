Market Analysts see ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] falling to $2. Time to buy?

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] loss -9.63% or -0.08 points to close at $0.73 with a heavy trading volume of 40010348 shares. The company report on September 29, 2022 that WISH Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile e-commerce platforms, today announced, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the grant of inducement awards under Wish’s 2022 New Employee Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) to its Interim CEO, Jun (Joe) Yan, on September 27, 2022.

As an inducement for Mr. Yan to enter into employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the independent members of Wish’s Board of Directors approved the grant to Mr. Yan of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) for 1,948,051 shares of Wish’s Class A common stock and an option (the “Option”) to purchase 1,948,051 shares of Wish’s Class A common stock, both under the Inducement Plan. The RSUs will vest over time based on Mr. Yan’s continued service, with 50% of the RSUs vesting on the first Company Vesting Date following Mr. Yan’s completion of 6 months of continuous service following the commencement of his employment, and the remaining 50% of the RSUs vesting on the first Company Vesting Date following Mr. Yan’s completion of 12 months of continuous service. The Option will also vest and become exercisable over time based on Mr. Yan’s continued service, with 50% of the Option shares vesting following Mr. Yan’s completion of 6 months of continuous service, and the remaining 50% of the Option shares vesting following Mr. Yan’s completion of 12 months of continuous service. If Mr. Yan is terminated from his employment, does not remain Interim CEO, or is not promoted to CEO, each within 6 months of his commencement of employment, 50% of both of his RSUs and the shares subject to his Option shall vest. A “Company Vesting Date” means February 15, May 15, August 15, or November 15.

It opened the trading session at $0.8018, the shares rose to $0.8385 and dropped to $0.7173, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WISH points out that the company has recorded -67.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 9.88% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.27M shares, WISH reached to a volume of 40010348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $3.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Underperform rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 12 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

Trading performance analysis for WISH stock

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.49. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -43.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.85 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3215, while it was recorded at 0.8465 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9261 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 0.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $180 million, or 54.00% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,820,589, which is approximately 17.297% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,770,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.72 million in WISH stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $22.63 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly -8.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 86,712,912 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 30,687,611 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 128,311,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,711,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,345,720 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 8,359,591 shares during the same period.