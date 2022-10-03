Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell -41.99% so far this year. What now?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] loss -1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $7.28 price per share at the time. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Lumen Black Lotus Labs discovers an expanding, multipurpose botnet called Chaos.

Research suggests criminal actor is cultivating a network of infected devices to launch Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and crypto mining .

Black Lotus Labs®, the threat intelligence team at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), has discovered a new, rapidly growing, multipurpose malware written in the Go programming language. Dubbed “Chaos” by the author, the malware was developed for Windows, Linux, and a wide array of consumer devices, small office/home office (SOHO) routers and enterprise servers.

Lumen Technologies Inc. represents 1.04 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.64 billion with the latest information. LUMN stock price has been found in the range of $7.27 to $7.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.03M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 22517011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for LUMN stock

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.46. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -26.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.70 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 7.56 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $5,984 million, or 80.50% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,680,912, which is approximately 2.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,101,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $699.62 million in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $528.96 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 60,732,398 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 47,134,308 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 714,104,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 821,970,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,597,927 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,603,886 shares during the same period.