Keefe Bruyette lifts AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.80 during the day while it closed the day at $8.42. The company report on September 28, 2022 that AGNC Investment Corp. Publishes Second Annual Environmental, Social & Governance Report.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has published its second annual Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report. The report outlines AGNC’s commitment to the core principles of ESG and its strategic management approach to key ESG topics such as corporate governance, risk management, human capital management, business ethics and environmental stewardship, as well as its advancement of ESG-related programs, policies and practices. The report includes disclosures consistent with the recommendations of the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

“We are proud to announce the publication of our second ESG report, which bolsters our disclosure of salient ESG matters from both a corporate and portfolio perspective, as well as their respective risks and opportunities,” said Peter Federico, AGNC’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This comprehensive report provides our stakeholders a robust overview of the ESG issues and topics most material to AGNC’s business and our ongoing efforts to enhance our corporate responsibility and sustainability practices and disclosures. The report also took into consideration the feedback from our investors and other stakeholders, and, as such, we are pleased to include disclosure of information related to the TCFD framework for the first time, including Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas emissions data. We believe this expansion of our ESG reporting will provide our stakeholders and other interested audiences with a deeper understanding of our business and related ESG matters.”.

AGNC Investment Corp. stock has also loss -19.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGNC stock has declined by -26.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.73% and lost -44.02% year-on date.

The market cap for AGNC stock reached $4.54 billion, with 526.20 million shares outstanding and 520.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.42M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 21975880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $13.50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.50 to $11.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AGNC stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 17 to 13.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.47.

AGNC stock trade performance evaluation

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.19. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -29.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 16.67 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.77, while it was recorded at 9.00 for the last single week of trading, and 12.68 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,951 million, or 45.40% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,339,671, which is approximately 1.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,899,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.59 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $107.4 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -18.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 29,655,589 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 46,720,047 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 155,362,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,738,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,919,721 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 13,093,214 shares during the same period.