Itau BBA lifts Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] plunged by -$1.8 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $116.92 during the day while it closed the day at $113.00. The company report on September 30, 2022 that AWS and DFL Unveil Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2022–23 German Football Season.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

‘Win Probability’ and ‘Pressure Handling’ join the portfolio of Bundesliga Match Facts powered by AWS to deliver more meaningful insights into match outcomes and big pressure plays.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the Bundesliga, Germany’s top national football league, today announced the newest Bundesliga Match Facts (BMF) powered by AWS, which will debut during Matchday 8, September 30–October 2. “Win Probability” highlights when a significant shift occurs in a team’s chances of winning a match. “Pressure Handling” spotlights players with the highest escape rates in high-pressure situations, alongside relevant metrics like pass completion and shot efficiency. Matchday 8 weekend features UEFA Champions League participants FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen meeting at the Allianz Arena, as well as UEFA Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt welcoming Europa League debutants, and Bundesliga leaders, 1. FC Union Berlin to Deutsche Bank Park. Fans can learn more about how AWS is transforming the sports industry with the Bundesliga on the AWS Bundesliga site.

Amazon.com Inc. stock has also loss -0.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMZN stock has inclined by 3.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.67% and lost -32.22% year-on date.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1169.53 billion, with 10.18 billion shares outstanding and 9.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.71M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 59223401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $171.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $215 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $145, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.87.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.70, while it was recorded at 115.07 for the last single week of trading, and 137.32 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 33.25%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $672,863 million, or 59.90% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 689,093,882, which is approximately 1.44% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 587,459,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.38 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $36.92 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly -1.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,306 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 237,553,837 shares. Additionally, 1,690 investors decreased positions by around 371,067,142 shares, while 261 investors held positions by with 5,345,917,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,954,538,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,815,985 shares, while 238 institutional investors sold positions of 41,373,280 shares during the same period.