Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell -14.53% so far this year. What now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.18 at the close of the session, up 0.08%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED INCREASES ITS PRIME RATE TO 6.25 PERCENT.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced that its prime rate is increasing from 5.5 percent to 6.25 percent, effective September 22, 2022.

The rate was last changed on July 28, 2022, when Huntington increased its prime rate from 4.75 percent to 5.5 percent.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock is now -14.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBAN Stock saw the intraday high of $13.465 and lowest of $13.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.79, which means current price is +12.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.06M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 16933909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $14.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on HBAN stock. On July 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBAN shares from 17.50 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.94.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.77 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.63, while it was recorded at 13.10 for the last single week of trading, and 14.16 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $15,350 million, or 82.50% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,925,875, which is approximately 1.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 137,486,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $977.55 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly -6.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 64,723,781 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 64,748,299 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 1,035,178,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,164,650,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,845,892 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 10,911,042 shares during the same period.