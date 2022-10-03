For Twitter Inc. [TWTR], Analyst sees a drop to $37. What next?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] gained 2.57% or 1.1 points to close at $43.84 with a heavy trading volume of 25847494 shares. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Twitter Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Elon Musk.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that its stockholders have approved the previously announced merger agreement for Twitter to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash.

Based on a preliminary tabulation of the stockholder vote, approximately 98.6% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting approved the proposal to adopt the Merger Agreement.

It opened the trading session at $42.89, the shares rose to $44.66 and dropped to $42.745, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TWTR points out that the company has recorded 13.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.62M shares, TWTR reached to a volume of 25847494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $42.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $50 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $52, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on TWTR stock. On July 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWTR shares from 54.20 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.20.

Trading performance analysis for TWTR stock

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.79 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.61, while it was recorded at 42.69 for the last single week of trading, and 40.27 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

There are presently around $19,800 million, or 60.80% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,650,185, which is approximately -13.05% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,402,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.44 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -10.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 454 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 92,835,360 shares. Additionally, 492 investors decreased positions by around 180,741,290 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 178,072,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 451,648,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,027,706 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 47,265,315 shares during the same period.