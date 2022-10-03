For Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED], Analyst sees a drop to $1.50. What next?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX: RMED] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.99% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.13%. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Catheter Precision’s VIVO™ Technology to be Featured in Three Presentations at the Global Society of Cardiac Robotic Navigation Annual Meeting.

Catheter Precision, Inc., a medical device and technology company focused on cardiac electrophysiology, announces that its lead product, VIVO™ (View Into Ventricular Onset), will be featured in presentations by three physicians working in the field of cardiac electrophysiology at the Sixth Annual Society of Cardiac Robotic Navigation (SCRN) meeting being held September 29-30 in Budapest, Hungary. On September 12, 2022 privately held Catheter Precision announced a definitive merger agreement with Ra Medical Systems (NYSE American: RMED), which, if completed, will result in a combined publicly traded company focusing on the cardiac electrophysiology market.

The VIVO presentations at the SCRN meeting are as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, RMED stock dropped by -96.18%. The one-year Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.17. The average equity rating for RMED stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.09 million, with 54.33 million shares outstanding and 53.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.33M shares, RMED stock reached a trading volume of 19022364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMED shares is $6.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMED stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 308.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

RMED Stock Performance Analysis:

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, RMED shares dropped by -22.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.52 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1564, while it was recorded at 0.1263 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4841 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ra Medical Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] shares currently have an operating margin of -133027.27 and a Gross Margin at -6990.91. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123913.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.07.

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 338,495, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; AVANTAX PLANNING PARTNERS, INC., holding 78,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in RMED stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9000.0 in RMED stock with ownership of nearly 75.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX:RMED] by around 124,864 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 340,933 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 365,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 831,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,997 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 85,460 shares during the same period.