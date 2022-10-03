For Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] price plunged by -1.70 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on September 29, 2022 that PELOTON AND DICK’S SPORTING GOODS PARTNER TO OFFER PELOTON EQUIPMENT AT MORE THAN 100 DICK’S RETAIL LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE AND DICKS.COM.

Exclusive collaboration will allow Peloton to reach new audiences and will provide DICK’S athletes with access to top fitness products.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today announced a new partnership in which DICK’S will sell Peloton’s hardware products – including the original Bike, Bike+, Tread and Guide – and select accessories via branded fitness shops inside more than 100 DICK’S U.S. retail locations and on its industry-leading eCommerce platform. The rollout is slated to launch early in the holiday season.

A sum of 13220346 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.18M shares. Peloton Interactive Inc. shares reached a high of $7.295 and dropped to a low of $6.855 until finishing in the latest session at $6.93.

The one-year PTON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.4. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $17.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.57. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -31.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.28 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.31, while it was recorded at 7.73 for the last single week of trading, and 19.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.88 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -238.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.09.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,839 million, or 87.80% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 44,787,453, which is approximately 9.32% of the company’s market cap and around 1.56% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 27,564,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.02 million in PTON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $182.02 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 1.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 40,637,545 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 46,378,052 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 178,307,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,323,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,237,509 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 18,042,423 shares during the same period.