FingerMotion Inc. [FNGR] is -52.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FingerMotion Inc. [NASDAQ: FNGR] price surged by 82.16 percent to reach at $1.52. The company report on August 10, 2022 that FingerMotion Receives $4.0 Million Investment from The Lind Partners to Accelerate Corporate Growth.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Investment Proceeds Provide Transformational Growth Capital to Scale FingerMotion’s Business Segments.

FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq:FNGR) (the “Company” or “FingerMotion”), a mobile data, services, and big data analytics company, is pleased to announce it has signed and closed a funding agreement for gross proceeds of $4.0 million (the “Investment”) with Lind Global Fund II, LP (the “Investor”), an investment fund managed by The Lind Partners, a New York-based institutional fund manager.

A sum of 31550947 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 202.78K shares. FingerMotion Inc. shares reached a high of $3.77 and dropped to a low of $1.82 until finishing in the latest session at $3.37.

Guru’s Opinion on FingerMotion Inc. [FNGR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FingerMotion Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

FNGR Stock Performance Analysis:

FingerMotion Inc. [FNGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 410.68. With this latest performance, FNGR shares gained by 262.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.05 for FingerMotion Inc. [FNGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.04, while it was recorded at 1.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FingerMotion Inc. Fundamentals:

FingerMotion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

FingerMotion Inc. [FNGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.00% of FNGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNGR stocks are: SPIRE WEALTH MANAGEMENT with ownership of 164,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; ANDESA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT INC., holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in FNGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.19 million in FNGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in FingerMotion Inc. [NASDAQ:FNGR] by around 337,704 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 39,965 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 42,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNGR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 321,829 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 117 shares during the same period.