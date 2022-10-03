F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] is -71.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

F45 Training Holdings Inc. [NYSE: FXLV] jumped around 0.9 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.09 at the close of the session, up 41.10%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that F45 Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) (“F45” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“During the second quarter, we delivered total revenue of $30.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $(7.3) million. In addition, we had 92 Net Initial Studio Openings for the quarter, bringing our global Total Studio count to 1,958. I am pleased with the performance of our studios, which generated same store sales growth of 6% as well as record system-wide sales of $127.1 million, representing year-over-year growth of 23%,” said Ben Coates, interim CEO of F45.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. stock is now -71.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FXLV Stock saw the intraday high of $3.38 and lowest of $2.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.44, which means current price is +293.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, FXLV reached a trading volume of 36990405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FXLV shares is $3.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FXLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for F45 Training Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $2, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on FXLV stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FXLV shares from 17 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F45 Training Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FXLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has FXLV stock performed recently?

F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.06. With this latest performance, FXLV shares gained by 23.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FXLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.98 for F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.59 and a Gross Margin at +70.46. F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.33.

F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]

There are presently around $146 million, or 49.60% of FXLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FXLV stocks are: KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 10,529,281, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 6,490,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.05 million in FXLV stocks shares; and L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD, currently with $19.75 million in FXLV stock with ownership of nearly -1.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F45 Training Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in F45 Training Holdings Inc. [NYSE:FXLV] by around 6,842,380 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 5,400,576 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 35,025,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,268,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FXLV stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,812,014 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 4,570,669 shares during the same period.