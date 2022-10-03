Evercore ISI slashes price target on Prologis Inc. [PLD] – find out why.

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] jumped around 0.41 points on Friday, while shares priced at $101.60 at the close of the session, up 0.41%. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Prologis Stockholders and Duke Realty Shareholders Approve Merger.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) (“Prologis”) and Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) (“Duke Realty”) today announced that Prologis stockholders and Duke Realty shareholders have voted, separately, to approve the proposed merger at their respective special meetings held virtually today, September 28, 2022.

According to the results of the Prologis Special Meeting of Stockholders, more than 99 percent of votes cast at the meeting – approximately 87 percent of the outstanding shares of Prologis common stock as of the record date – were voted in favor of the issuance of Prologis common stock in connection with the merger. The final voting results of the Prologis Special Meeting will be filed as part of a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Prologis Inc. stock is now -39.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLD Stock saw the intraday high of $103.76 and lowest of $101.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 174.54, which means current price is +0.86% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 17891046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $158.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 84.63.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.34 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.66, while it was recorded at 102.63 for the last single week of trading, and 139.70 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.61. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $71,378 million, or 98.40% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,250,638, which is approximately -0.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,969,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.52 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.19 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 642 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 41,752,057 shares. Additionally, 547 investors decreased positions by around 33,234,202 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 627,554,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 702,540,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,170,459 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 5,288,232 shares during the same period.