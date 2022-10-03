Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] moved up 2.59: Why It’s Important

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] gained 2.59% on the last trading session, reaching $1.19 price per share at the time. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Denison Completes Commissioning of Lixiviant Injection Modules for Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the completion of commissioning of the lixiviant injection system for the Phoenix in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Feasibility Field Test (“FFT”) at the Company’s 95% owned Wheeler River project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”). The lixiviant injection system is the critical operating component necessary to support the leaching phase of the FFT. View PDF version.

Kevin Himbeault, Denison’s Vice President of Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs, commented, “With the completion of construction and wet commissioning of the injection modules, we have now successfully commenced our initial injection of lixiviant into the test area, which represents the beginning of the leaching phase of the FFT.”.

Denison Mines Corp. represents 817.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $939.40 million with the latest information. DNN stock price has been found in the range of $1.11 to $1.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 13328948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.19. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2226, while it was recorded at 1.1480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2988 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.