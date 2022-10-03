Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Stock trading around $28.06 per share: What’s Next?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] price plunged by -1.34 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of September Quarter Financial Results.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its September quarter financial results at 10 a.m. EDT, Thursday, October 13, 2022.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

A sum of 9603529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.98M shares. Delta Air Lines Inc. shares reached a high of $28.5913 and dropped to a low of $27.885 until finishing in the latest session at $28.06.

The one-year DAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.28. The average equity rating for DAL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $49.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $44 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $60, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.01 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.11, while it was recorded at 28.50 for the last single week of trading, and 36.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delta Air Lines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.85 and a Gross Margin at -0.96. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37.

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

DAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,269 million, or 69.00% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,438,914, which is approximately 1.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,469,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $621.36 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 50,371,643 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 30,700,532 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 356,181,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 437,253,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,947,887 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 3,277,791 shares during the same period.